As the fire devastates everything in its path, claiming lives and leaving tens of thousands of people homeless, local and state authorities face intense criticism for their handling of the crisis. Among those under scrutiny is Governor Gavin Newsom, who has been forced to rely on external resources to fight the flames after cutting funding for firefighting programs.

In June, the California governor signed into law a bill eliminating $101 million from the budget for forestland maintenance and fire prevention, according to a Newsweek report based on an analysis by the state legislative analyst's office.

Among other budget cuts, Newsom reduced $5 million in funding for equipment for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE), cut $4 million from a program designed to teach landowners best practices, and slashed $28 million allocated to enhancing wildfire resilience.

In addition, the California governor eliminated $8 million from a monitoring and research program and $12 million from an initial plan to make properties more resistant to wildfires.

However, Newsom wasn't the only one to cut public funding for fire prevention and firefighting. His party colleague, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, also cut the city's Fire Department budget by $20 million.

Mexico and prisoners, Newsom's resources

While the budget cut has not affected the fire department, Newsom has been forced to rely on outside resources to put out the fires raging in the southern part of the state.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum reported that she sent humanitarian aid and firefighters to California to help put out the fires and support those affected. Newsom confirmed the news.

"72 firefighters and emergency personnel have just arrived from Mexico to respond to the fires in Los Angeles," the governor posted on X.

Those outside resources don't end there. Newsom made the decision to deploy more than 900 inmates to help put out the flames.

"As of today, 939 Fire Camp firefighters have been working around the clock cutting fire lines and removing fuel from behind structures to slow fire spread, including 110 support staff," the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) said in statements issued to NPR.