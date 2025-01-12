Death toll from California wildfires rises to 16

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 12 de enero, 2025

Authorities confirmed that the death toll related to the fires raging in Southern California has risen to 16.

In statements picked up by AFP, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Department reported the figure early this morning. Specifically, five of the victims are attributed to the Palisades fire, while the rest are related to the Eaton fire.

In addition, 13 people are still missing, so the death toll could rise in the coming hours.

While entire neighborhoods of the city of Los Angeles have been devastated and tens of thousands of acres have been destroyed, firefighters are continuing to fight to contain the fires and prevent the flames from spreading.

The images released by authorities and citizens show the number of destroyed buildings, which resemble "a war zone," as President Joe Biden put it.

At a press conference Saturday, the city's mayor, Karen Bass, tried to reduce tensions over the government's response to the emergency by claiming that political, emergency services and security officials were "all on the same page."

In addition, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced she is sending "a humanitarian aid group" to fight the fires and help those affected.