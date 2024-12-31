Here's how some US cities are preparing to celebrate the arrival of 2025

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 31 de diciembre, 2024

As the New Year's Eve celebration approaches, America's most iconic cities are gearing up to put on unforgettable shows and events. From the glitz and energy of Las Vegas to the historic tradition in Times Square, Americans and tourists from around the world look forward to the celebrations.

Las Vegas: the center of entertainment

The Las Vegas Strip transforms into a massive outdoor party to welcome the new year with synchronized fireworks launched from the rooftops of iconic hotels. The city promises a spectacular display of lights and colors. In addition, hotels and casinos organize themed events, concerts by renowned artists and exclusive parties for visitors looking for a vibrant experience.

The arrival of approximately 340,000 visitors are expected to enjoy the city's festivities. New this year, the annual fireworks show, "America's Party 2025," will include multiple countdowns, highlighted by a special projection on the iconic Sphere, adding a futuristic touch to the event.

New York: the iconic Times Square ball

Manhattan, New York hosts one of the world's most iconic events to bid farewell to the year. In Times Square, the iconic crystal ball, decorated with thousands of LED lights, will descend from the top at 11:59 p.m., marking the last 60 seconds of 2024. Millions of people will follow the countdown, both on-site and via global broadcasts. The celebration will include performances by renowned artists and will culminate with a spectacular fireworks display and confetti shower.

Miami: Open-air parties and a revamped show

With its signature tropical weather, Miami is preparing for a New Year's Eve celebration that promises to be unforgettable. Among the featured events, Bayfront Park will be the epicenter of the party, offering outdoor concerts and vibrant beach festivities. This year, the fireworks show will double in magnitude, elevating the experience for attendees.

The evening will also mark the rebirth of Bayfront Park's iconic fountain, which is back in operation after more than two decades of inactivity. The event will feature performances by renowned artists, including Grammy and Latin Grammy Award winners Willy Chirino and Arturo Sandoval, among other artists.

Los Angeles: tradition and charm in the Rose Parade

In Los Angeles, New Year's festivities include events that stand out for their family and traditional character, with the Rose Parade in Pasadena being one of the most anticipated. This iconic event, which will take place on January 1, 2025, brings together dazzling flower-adorned floats, renowned marching bands and elegant horse-drawn carriages, attracting both locals and visitors from around the world. As is customary, the parade will begin at 8:00 a.m. (local time) and run for two hours.

New Orleans: celebrating Mardi Gras style

In New Orleans, New Year's Eve festivities combine its rich cultural heritage with a unique festive atmosphere. Along the historic banks of the Mississippi River, a fireworks show will light up the sky at midnight, creating a magical moment for locals and visitors alike.

During the day, the streets come alive with a Mardi Gras-style parade that winds through the city. The parade, with decorative floats, marching bands and festive groups, begins on Elysian Fields Avenue and crosses the iconic French Quarter, offering an experience full of color, tradition and joy that encapsulates the unique spirit of New Orleans.