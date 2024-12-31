New Year Begins: Kiribati, New Zealand and Sydney ring in 2025
Countries welcome the new year and bid farewell to 2024 with different traditions and celebrations.
The world comes together to celebrate the arrival of a new year. Countries embrace 2025 with unique traditions and festivities. Hugs, fireworks, and heartfelt calls to loved ones mark the joyful transition into the New Year.
Around the world, millions of people celebrate the end of 2024:
The sky was lit up with fireworks in Sydney
Australia welcomed 2025 with its iconic fireworks display. It is one of the most extravagant shows in the world and according to local media, some 53,500 fireworks were set off in 12 minutes.
The celebration has also begun in New Zealand
The clock has already struck midnight in New Zealand. Auckland is celebrating the arrival of 2025 with its classic fireworks display at the iconic Sky Tower.
2025 in Kiribati
Kiribati, in Oceania, is the first country in the world to ring in the new year. The country is made up of 33 atolls and occupies a vast area in the equatorial Pacific Ocean.