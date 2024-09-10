Harvey Weinstein is rushed to hospital for heart surgery

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 9 de septiembre, 2024

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein, currently jailed in New York, was rushed to a hospital to undergo emergency heart surgery, U.S. media reported.

As reported by Juda Engelmayer, Harvey Weinstein's publicist, and Craig Rothfeld, a prison consultant, the 72-year-old former film producer was hospitalized Sunday night due to serious medical complications. However, it was this Monday that he underwent cardiac surgery. Although his representatives confirmed the operation, no further details have been provided about his current state of health.

In recent months, Weinstein has faced several medical problems. His health has been a recurring issue since his admission to prison, where he is serving a 16-year sentence for rape and sexual misconduct.

New trial

Despite his delicate health, Weinstein has a court date later this week. He is expected to appear Thursday for a retrial related to sex crime charges from 2020 that had been overturned in April this year. The New York Court of Appeals overturned the previous verdict, arguing that serious errors were made at trial, including the admission of testimony that should not have been considered.

This new court proceeding is an extension of the multiple legal cases Weinstein has faced since he was exposed in 2017, which made him a central figure in the #MeToo movement. More than 80 women have accused Weinstein of harassment, sexual abuse and rape, including prominent figures in the entertainment industry.

Other ongoing cases

In addition to the charges he faces in New York, Weinstein was sentenced in 2023 in Los Angeles to 16 years in prison for the rape of a woman. Also, last week, British prosecutors reported that they dismissed an indecent assault case involving the producer for events that occurred in 1996, arguing that there was no "realistic prospect of conviction."

Despite his complicated judicial and medical situation, Weinstein continues to face a series of legal proceedings in several countries, as his lawyers seek to appeal the convictions and stop new charges.