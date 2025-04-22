Up to $5 million reward for MS-13 ringleader: 'armed and extremely dangerous'

Published by Santiago Ospital 22 de abril, 2025

FBI Director Kash Patel described Yulan Andony Archaga Carías—also known as Alexander Mendoza or "Porky"—as "a terrorist whose reign of terror at the helm of MS-13 is coming to an end," highlighting him as one of law enforcement’s top priorities.

The 43-year-old Honduran is the leading criminal gang leader in his home country and holds the dubious distinction of being on the FBI, DEA, and ICE most-wanted lists. Recently, a reward of up to $5 million has been offered for information leading to his capture or conviction.

"Archaga Carías isn't just a fugitive — he's a foreign terrorist waging war on innocent Americans through murder, trafficking, and terror," said the acting administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Derek Maltz.

The official emphasized that the designation of MS-13 as a terrorist organization by Donald Trump early in his second term marked a turning point, stating "the rules have changed." The new designation enabled the imposition of the million-dollar bounty through the Transnational Organized Crime Reward Program.

"A $5 million reward is on the table," Maltz said. "Turn him in. End this threat."

Who is Archaga Carías?



The Department of Justice (DOJ) accuses "Porky" of leading the Mara Salvatrucha's drug trafficking, armed violence, and money laundering operations in Honduras.

According to the department, Archaga Carías used hitmen from his gang to assist drug cartels in smuggling tons of cocaine into the United States. He is also accused of ordering the murders of civilians, rivals, and even members of his own gang.

In February 2020, Archaga Carías escaped from a court in El Progreso, Honduras, where he was set to stand trial for murder, brandishing an AK-47. He was aided by a group of armed henchmen. In the aftermath, two policemen and two soldiers were left dead. His whereabouts have remained unknown since.

In September of the following year, a federal grand jury in New York indicted him on charges of racketeering, narcotics trafficking, and weapons offenses.

The FBI warned that he "should be considered armed and extremely dangerous."

His accomplices

Although the primary target, Archaga Carías is not the only leader of the Honduran branch of the Mara in the DOJ's sights. While two defendants, Morales Zelaya and Velasquez Paz, remain at large, two others are behind bars: Portillo Santos is in a Honduran prison, and David Campbell is incarcerated in the U.S.

Known as "Old Dan" and "Don David," the latter is regarded as one of the primary suppliers of cocaine and weapons to MS-13. He was also reportedly a close confidant of Archaga Carías.

The 58-year-old Honduran was extradited from Honduras to the United States a year ago, where he faces a potential life sentence.

DOJ's indictment of Honduran MS-13 leaders

