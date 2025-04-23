Large wildfire in New Jersey forces evacuations and closure of major highway

Aerial image of the New Jersey fire Screenshot / The Independent

23 de abril, 2025

An massive wildfire that has already spread to more than 8,500 acres (approximately 3,440 hectares) has forced evacuations and the closure of a major highway in New Jersey, authorities reported.

As the fire continued to spread Tuesday night, around 3,000 people were evacuated from the area affected by the "Jones Road Fire," in Ocean County, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

All traffic on the Garden State Parkway was detoured as the fire grew rapidly Tuesday threatening 1,320 structures.

As reported by State Police, southbound traffic was detoured at Exit 80, while northbound vehicles had to take detours at Exit 63.

Aerial images broadcast by NBC Philadelphia showed long lines of vehicles virtually immobilized, as drivers sought alternate routes. The situation was exacerbated by weather conditions, with southern Ocean County and much of the state facing a drought or anomalously dry scenario, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

For the moment, authorities reported no casualties and explained that the fire was 10% contained. The cause is still under investigation.