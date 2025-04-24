Minnesota outrage: Soros-linked prosecutor won't charge Walz official for vandalizing Tesla cars

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 23 de abril, 2025

A Minnesota state prosecutor generated outrage for not charging an official in Gov. Tim Walz's administration who was arrested for vandalizing six Tesla cars.

The office of Hennepin County prosecutor Mary Moriarty reported that it would seek a "detour" rather than file charges against Dylan Bryan Adams, a data analyst with the Minnesota Department of Human Services, who caused $20,000 in damage. According to the District Attorney's Office, not filing charges against Adams "helps to ensure the individual keeps their job and can pay restitution."

According to Fox News Digital, Moriarty has been backed by groups funded with money from progressive megadonor George Soros, who is known for donating large sums of money to Democratic prosecutors.

Moriarty's decision, which has sparked much outrage in Minnesota, especially by conservative groups and Republican politicians, comes at a time when the federal government and the Department of Justice are pointing to the acts of vandalism against Tesla as "domestic terrorism."

Tesla owner Elon Musk is a major ally of President Donald Trump.

Some Republicans who spoke with Fox News Digital stated that Minnesota, governed by former Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz, has a "double-standard" justice system and that the Moriarty decision is a clear example of that.

"In Tim Walz's Minnesota, there is a two-tiered justice system that does everything possible to protect Democrats. As the victim of a domestic terrorism attack in Minnesota myself, I know first-hand that Minnesota's justice system does not work for me nor Conservatives in our state. If Dylan Adams was a police officer and not part of Walz's Minnesota state government, Mary Moriarty would have tried to charge him with a felony," Republican Kendall Qualls, a former Minnesota gubernatorial candidate, told the news network.

Adam Schwarze, Republican U.S. Senate candidate for Minnesota, claimed that in the state, people can get a free pass to commit crimes if they espouse the "correct" political ideology.

"This would have been an obvious opportunity for the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office to make clear that the right to political protest doesn’t include the right to destroy personal property. We must reaffirm that our commitment to justice means ensuring all individuals, regardless of their political affiliations or employment status, are held to the same legal standards," Schwarze said.

Mark Koran, a state senator, also added his voice to the criticism, calling Prosecutor Moriarty's decision dangerous.

"This is a dangerous precedent that tells every Minnesotan that political violence is acceptable here. After Gov. Tim Walz cheered on the loss of Tesla’s stock to the detriment of his own pension. Now we have one of his employees damaging a Tesla and a Democrat country attorney letting him get away with it. It’s a Democrat double-whammy: They insult the professional law enforcement officers of our state by ignoring their work, and then let their political allies and supporters off the hook for breaking the law," the lawmaker concluded.