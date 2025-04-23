Tom Homan outraged at possible early release of illegal immigrant who killed two young people in California

Published by Agustina Blanco 23 de abril, 2025

The decision made by California to consider the early release of Oscar Eduardo Ortega-Anguiano, a 43-year-old Mexican illegal immigrant convicted in the deaths of two young men in a car crash in 2021, has sparked fury and grief among the victims' families.

Ortega-Anguiano, who could be free in July 2025 after serving only one-third of his 10-year sentence, was convicted of two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated following a tragic crash on the 405 Freeway in Orange County, according to reports from the New York Post.

The accident occurred in November 2021, when Ortega-Anguiano, driving drunk, high and at nearly 100 mph, crashed his vehicle into the car of Anya Varfolomeev and Nicholay Osokin, both 19.

The collision sparked a fire that burned them both alive. "It's disgusting," Anatoly Varfolomeev, Anya's father, said in an interview with Fox News.

“You have two young, unbelievable future, productive American citizens killed for nothing and that illegal immigrant who already has been deported twice is going to be released again?” For what? Even if he is deported he will come back.”

The illegal immigrant's rap sheet



Ortega-Anguiano has an extensive criminal history that includes convictions for robbery in 2005, carjacking in 2007 and assault on a spouse with kidnapping in 2014.

In addition, he was deported from the United States in 2016 and again in 2018 after attempting to re-enter with false documents near Otay Mesa, California. Despite these deportations, he managed to illegally re-enter the country on an unknown date prior to the fatal accident.

Ortega-Anguiano is currently being held at the California Medical Center in Vacaville, but prison records indicate he is eligible for parole on July 19, 2025, just 3.5 years after his sentencing in the spring of 2022.

The news, communicated to the victims' families on Easter Sunday, has generated a strong reaction.

For his part, Pavel Osokin, Nicholay's father, expressed his frustration: "Three years for killing two kids! It’s confusing to me. Why you give them 10 if they're gonna spend five, and then three? Give them three in the beginning, at least we know what to expect. It's sort of spitting in my face."

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) issued a detainer against Ortega-Anguiano on June 9, 2022, requesting his immediate custody upon his release.

However, California's 'sanctuary' policies create uncertainty as to whether local authorities will comply with this order.

The Republican Administration's response



For his part, Tom Homan, border czar of the Trump Administration, promised forceful action: “I will work with [Homeland Security] Secretary [Kristi] Noem on this case, and I guarantee you, if they don’t honor the detainer, we’ll have ICE agents outside the facility to take custody of this individual and deport him.” He said on Fox News.

Homan stressed that illegal re-entry after deportation is a felony, and assured that Ortega-Anguiano will face federal charges that could carry up to 20 years in prison.

The families of Varfolomeev and Osokin have sent letters to the state demanding that Ortega-Anguiano serve his full sentence, fearing that even if he is deported, he could illegally re-enter again.

This case has reignited the debate over immigration policies and early release laws in California, as the victims' families struggle to find justice for Anya and Nicholay, whose lives were tragically cut short.