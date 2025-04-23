Taylor Swift lost her billionaire crown: Who dethroned her?

Published by Diane Hernández 23 de abril, 2025

Taylor Swift, in addition to being a Grammy winner, an influential figure in business and a global icon, has also held several impressive titles, including the world's youngest female billionaire. This week the singer lost the top spot, according to Forbes.

The business magazine officially named Lucy Guo as the world's youngest new "self-made" billionaire, and she's not exactly a pop star.

How did Lucy Guo's fortune come about?

The 30-year-old San Francisco native co-founded Scale AI at age 21. Today, the company is valued at $25 billion, a whopping 80% increase from its $13.8 billion valuation in May 2024.

Guo left Scale in 2018 after a disagreement with co-founder Alexander Wang, but retained a stake of close to 5%. The move now gives it an estimated value of $1.25 billion.

While Wang, 28, remains CEO of the technology developer, Guo launched two other ventures: a venture capital fund called Backend Capital and creator platform called Passes, which has signed high-profile talents such as Shaquille O'Neal, Olivia Dunne and DJ Kygo. The company raised $50 million from investors between 2022 and 2024.

The college dropout is now one of six female billionaires under 40 who made their fortune on their own, and the only one to reach that milestone after leaving the company that made her rich.

Guo already appeared on Forbes' 30 under 30 list in 2018.

Swift reached billionaire status in October 2023

Swift, 35, has yet to comment on the change to the list she topped until last April 17.

The American singer reached billionaire status in October 2023, but unlike Guo, the Cruel Summer and Love Story performer made the list primarily because of her music and touring, not because of brand deals or commercial ventures, according to Forbes .