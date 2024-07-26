Harvey Weinstein hospitalized after contracting Covid-19 and two cases of pneumonia

Published by Rosana Rábago Sainz Verified by 26 de julio, 2024

Former Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein has been hospitalized after contracting Covid-19 and two cases of pneumonia that have affected his lungs.

The 72-year-old producer, who faces up to 16 years in prison for various sex crimes for which he was convicted in 2022, was transferred to the prison ward at Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan, as reported to ABC News by his rep and prison consultant, Craig Rothfeld, who says Weinstein is being:

"Treated for the myriad health conditions that he is still afflicted with on a daily basis such as diabetes, high blood pressure, spinal stenosis, fluid in his heart and lungs and various other conditions. In addition, Mr. Weinstein tested positive for COVID and contracted double pneumonia in his lungs." Craig Rothfeld, Harvey Weinstein's representative and correctional consultant

Weinstein's hospitalization comes just months before the former mogul must appear in court again. In November, the producer must go on trial once again for the alleged rape he carried out in 2018.

The crime for which he was charged in 2020 but whose conviction was overturned in April of the same year, as Judge Jenny Rivera explained at the time, by "wrongfully admitting testimony of alleged prior sexual acts not charged against persons other than the complainants of the underlying offenses because that testimony served no material non-propensity purpose."

That conviction also led to medical problems for Weinstein. CBS News states that, just after learning of his sentence, the former mogul was admitted to the hospital with chest pains and had to undergo a cardiac procedure to open a blocked artery.

The former producer was also hospitalized after learning that the 2020 conviction had been overturned. On that occasion it was his lawyer, Arthur L. Aidala, who reported his health condition assuring that the New York City Department of Corrections "determined that Mr. Weinstein needed immediate medical attention" and that a "myriad of tests were being conducted on Harvey" to determine the status of his health.