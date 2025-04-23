Army introduces new gender-neutral physical fitness test for soldiers

Published by Alejandro Baños 23 de abril, 2025

The Army announced it is introducing a new exam for all service members, establishing the same physical standards for everyone, without gender distinction. Women who wish to join will be required to complete the same exercises as men.

In a release, the Army confirmed that the Athletic Fitness Test (AFT), which replaces the Combat Fitness Test, will be "the official physical fitness test for all soldiers," and noted that it will be "gender- and age-neutral" for all service members.

"The change reflects the Army's continued focus on building a physically ready force capable of meeting operational demands in austere environments," it said.

The goal is to "increase the lethality of the force"

The new Athletic Fitness Test will begin rolling out on June 1, initially applying to "soldiers in 21 military combat occupational specialties," It will take effect on Jan. 1, 2026, for the "active component" and June 1, 2026, for "Reserve and National Guard members."

The Army's goal is to "improve the physical fitness of soldiers, enhance war readiness and increase the lethality of the force," as it explained in its statement.

The AFT will include a range of exercises including "the maximum deadweight deadlift in three repetitions," "push-up extension," "sprint," "plank" and a "two-mile run."

This modification follows an order from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who in mid-March mandated a comprehensive, a department-wide review of +physical fitness standards and personal care policies.

"We must remain vigilant in maintaining the standards that enable the men and women of our armed forces to protect the American people and our homeland as the most lethal and effective fighting force in the world," Hegseth said.