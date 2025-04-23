Carlos Santana urgently hospitalized for severe dehydration during his 'Oneness Tour 2025'

Published by Agustina Blanco 23 de abril, 2025

Legendary Mexican-American guitarist Carlos Santana, 77, was admitted to a hospital in San Antonio, Texas on Tuesday night after fainting during a sound check prior to his concert at the Majestic Theatre.

The incident, attributed to severe dehydration, forced the postponement of the performance, generating concern among his fans just a week after the start of his 'Oneness Tour 2025' tour.

Santana, known for his virtuosity and hits such as Black Magic Woman and Corazón Espinado, had performed the night before in Albuquerque, New Mexico under cold and rainy conditions. Hours before his hospitalization, he shared a message on Facebook thanking his fans for their "beautiful energy and love" at that concert. However, while rehearsing at the Majestic Theatre, he began to feel unwell and suffered a fainting spell, leading to the immediate intervention of emergency services.

The artist's manager, Michael Vrionis, issued a statement confirming the diagnosis: "Mr. Santana was at the venue (Majestic Theatre) preparing for tonight's show when he experienced an event that was determined to be dehydration. Out of an abundance of caution and for Mr. Santana's health, the decision to postpone the show was the prudent thing to do."

Vrionis assured that Santana "is doing well" and is under medical observation, expressing his desire to return soon to San Antonio and continue with the US tour.

The canceled concert was part of the 'Oneness Tour 2025', which kicked off on April 16 at the Yaamava Theater in Highland, California and continued with performances at the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater in Phoenix (April 18) and the Isleta Amphitheater in Albuquerque (April 19).

The tour, which celebrates 25 years of the iconic Supernatural album and looks back on a five-decade career, includes upcoming dates in Sugar Land, Texas (April 23), Thackerville, Oklahoma (April 25), and Tulsa, Oklahoma (April 26). It has not yet been confirmed whether these performances will be affected by the incident.

European tour and Spanish dates



After completing his US stint, which includes an eight-night residency at the House of Blues in Las Vegas in May, Santana plans to travel to Europe for a series of summer concerts. In Spain, recovery permitting, he will perform at several prestigious festivals and venues:

July 26: Guitar BCN Festival, Palau Sant Jordi, Barcelona.

July 28 and 29: Las Noches del Botánico, Real Jardín Botánico Alfonso XIII, Madrid.

July 31: Auditorio Marina Norte, Valencia.

August 1: Murcia ON Festival, Plaza de Toros, Murcia.

August 3: Starlite Occident Festival, Marbella.

August 4: Tío Pepe Festival, Bodegas Tío Pepe, Jerez de la Frontera.

Reactions and rescheduling



The Majestic Theater announced that the San Antonio concert will be rescheduled soon and asked attendees to hold on to their tickets until the new date is confirmed.

Meanwhile, fans have expressed their concern and support on social networks, highlighting Santana's delivery on stage despite the physical demands of his intense tour.

For now, Santana's team is evaluating the next steps, prioritizing the guitarist's recovery.