Kevin Farrell, the former bishop of Dallas, to lead the Vatican until new pope is elected

Published by Israel Duro 23 de abril, 2025

An American citizen born in Ireland will lead the Vatican until a new pope is elected. Cardinal Kevin Farrell, who has served as camerlengo since 2019, was tasked with officially announcing Pope Francis' death. He will now shoulder the responsibilities of overseeing the Church’s bureaucracy and organization—including the funeral of Jorge Bergoglio and the preparation of the conclave—until a new pontiff takes the Chair of St. Peter.

Although born in one of Europe's most Catholic countries—Dublin, 1947—Farrell never carried out his priestly ministry in Ireland. Both he and his brother Brian pursued higher education in Salamanca, where he earned a bachelor's degree in theology and a master's in philosophy. He later continued his studies in the United States, obtaining a Master's in Business Administration in Indiana.

Youth in the Legionaries of Christ

According to the Irish Times, Farrell joined the Legionaries of Christ at the age of 26. Within the order founded by Marcial Maciel, he served as administrator general for Mexico, Spain, and Italy, overseeing the movement’s educational institutions in those countries. Farrell later left the organization. In 1978, he was ordained a priest and began serving as chaplain at the University of Monterrey in Mexico.

He later moved to the United States, where he held various ecclesiastical roles. He initially served in Washington, D.C., and nearby areas, including as pastor in Bethesda. Just two years later, his fluency in Spanish led to his appointment as director of the Spanish Catholic Center of the Archdiocese of Washington. In 2001, he was named auxiliary bishop of the capital, and in 2007, he was appointed to lead the Diocese of Dallas, Texas.

At the Vatican since 2016

In 2016, Pope Francis called Farrell to Rome to lead the Dicastery for the Laity, the Family and Life—an institution created by the pontiff to strengthen the role of laypeople and promote ministry to families and youth. That same year, Farrell was elevated to the rank of cardinal. In 2019, reportedly impressed by his organization of the papal visit to Ireland, Pope Francis appointed him camerlengo, entrusting him with the responsibility of guiding the Church through the transition following his death.