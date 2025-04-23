Published by Diane Hernández 23 de abril, 2025

The family of actress Sophie Nyweide confirmed her death through an obituary posted on the Legacy page. The 24-year-old performer, known for her roles in series such as "Mammoth" and "Law & Order," passed away recently.

In the funeral notice, the young woman's family stated that the cause of death was likely related to a case of self-medication that occurred on Monday of the previous week. However, new information from TMZ, citing reports from Bennington police, suggests that the circumstances surrounding her death may be more complex.

Police are investigating several hypotheses regarding her death

According to authorities, Sophie's body was found lifeless at 4:00 a.m. on April 14, along the bank of a river near a high school in town, in a makeshift space created from fallen trees near a shed. Police are investigating several hypotheses, including the possibility of a crime, though no official cause of death has been determined yet.

A man who was with Sophie at the time of her death has been identified and, according to officials, is cooperating with the investigation. However, it has been clarified that this individual is not currently considered a suspect or person of interest.

Some reports suggest that the actress may have suffered abuse during her career

In response to reports suggesting possible abuse the actress may have suffered in the workplace during her childhood, Sophie's mother categorically denied these claims. In a public statement, she said, "What I know is that she used drugs and was a young girl. She was with other people when she died. I didn't know them," she told the media.

The toxicological and forensic analyses that could provide clarity on this tragic death are expected to take between six and eight weeks, authorities said. In the meantime, the film industry and her fans continue to mourn the loss of Sophie Nyweide.

On social media, the actress was fondly remembered by those who followed her career since she was a child.