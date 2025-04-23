Google reverses decision, will continue using ad cookies in Chrome

Google logo at its headquarters in Mountain View, Calif. Landov/Cordon Press.

Published by Virginia Martínez 23 de abril, 2025

Google announced Tuesday that it will not move forward with phasing out "cookies" in its Chrome browser, which track users' site visits to deliver relevant advertising, five years after initially stating it would eliminate them.

Since 2022, the internet search giant has been discussing a transition from "cookies" to a less intrusive system that identifies preferences and interests without storing browsing history.

"Third-party cookies" are small computer files that track user activity to deliver personalized ads, serving as a key tool in online advertising.

In January 2020, Google announced its commitment to block third-party cookies, but the move has been delayed multiple times.

In July 2024, the Mountain View company announced that it would not block cookies by default but would allow users the option to disable them.

In mid-April, a U.S. federal judge ruled that Google had monopolized the internet advertising market through "anti-competitive" practices aimed at achieving its dominance.