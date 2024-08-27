Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 27 de agosto, 2024

Rice University President Reginald DesRoches reported that student Andrea Rodriguez Avila was found dead in her room next to the body of an unidentified man presumed to be her attacker. Authorities are investigating the case.

The event occurred at Jones College, one of 11 residence halls on campus.

According to authorities, the man allegedly committed suicide. In that sense, it was also learned that he was not a student at the university located in Houston, Texas. The police explained that, according to the evidence collected, the subject appeared to have a romantic relationship with Rodriguez.

The bodies were found during a welfare check conducted by Rice University police after a family member reported that he was unable to contact Rodriguez Avila. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Chief Clemente Rodriguez detailed that Rodriguez was found to have a note, believed to have been written by the shooter.

"In general terms, it was very much about their relationship and obviously having a troubled relationship at the time,” Rodriguez said in remarks picked up by Fox26Houston..