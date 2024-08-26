Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 26 de agosto, 2024

Authorities reported that five people were killed in a murder-suicide on Long Island, New York.

The Nassau County Police Department reported that officers were dispatched to a home on Wyoming Avenue in Syosset after being alerted to shots fired at the location.

"When they arrived on the scene, officers found a man outside the home who had suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. According to police, four other victims were found inside the home," explained CBS which spoke with authorities.

All five people were pronounced dead. Meanwhile, several sources told that the man found dead outside the house had lived there with his mother all his life. The Police did not elaborate on the motive of the event, but maintained that it was an isolated case and does not represent a danger to the community.

"According to neighbors, the man's 95-year-old mother died a few days ago, and he and his siblings were trying to figure out what to do with the house. Neighbors said they saw the alleged gunman's siblings, who were in town for the mother's funeral, walk into the home Sunday," CBS reported.