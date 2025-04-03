Hunter Biden surrenders his law license in Washington, D.C.

Published by Alejandro Baños 3 de abril, 2025

Hunter Biden, convicted of several charges related to tax evasion and illegal possession of firearms, formally surrendered his law license in Washington, D.C., before the capital's Court of Appeals, which must now approve the request made by the son of former President Joe Biden.

Biden filed a sworn consent motion agreeing not to return to practice law. This motion follows the recommendation of the D.C. Bar's Board of Professional Responsibility, which is now asking the appropriate appellate court to process it.

His was temporarily suspended in June of last year, after Biden was convicted on federal charges related to illegal firearms possession.

In 2007, Biden was admitted to the bar in Washington, D.C., 11 years after graduating from Yale Law School.

In June 2024, Biden was convicted of three charges related to unlawful firearms possession: lying to purchase a firearm, making a false statement on the form required by the gun dealer and possessing a firearm while under the influence and/or addicted to controlled substances.

Two months later, in September, the courts charged him again. This time, Biden pleaded guilty to nine federal charges related to tax evasion, including three felonies and six misdemeanors. The former president's son defrauded approximately $1.4 million.

Nearly a month after losing the election, the former president granted a presidential pardon to his son, despite initially saying he had "ruled out" that possibility. Biden's response was to accept the pardon granted by his father.

Biden became the first son of a U.S. president to be found guilty by the justice system.