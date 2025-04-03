Amsterdam: Police investigate vehicle explosion in Dam Square

Published by Williams Perdomo 3 de abril, 2025

Police announced they are investigating a vehicle explosion in central Dam Square this Thursday afternoon. Authorities stated that the driver is suspected of intentionally setting the fire.

No injuries were reported in the incident, according to NBC. Police also mentioned that camera footage revealed the fire was caused by an explosion that occurred near a crowd in the square.

Videos of the incident were shared on social media, showing a man in flaming clothes near a small red vehicle. Police can also be seen extinguishing the fire on the man.