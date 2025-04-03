Amsterdam: Police investigate vehicle explosion in Dam Square
Videos of the explosion were shared on social media, showing a man with his clothes on fire near a small red vehicle.
Police announced they are investigating a vehicle explosion in central Dam Square this Thursday afternoon. Authorities stated that the driver is suspected of intentionally setting the fire.
No injuries were reported in the incident, according to NBC. Police also mentioned that camera footage revealed the fire was caused by an explosion that occurred near a crowd in the square.
Videos of the incident were shared on social media, showing a man in flaming clothes near a small red vehicle. Police can also be seen extinguishing the fire on the man.
Stabbing in Amsterdam
Just a week ago, five people were injured in a knife attack near central Dam Square in Amsterdam.
Authorities set up a security cordon around the scene, and police confirmed that a suspect had been arrested.
However, media reports indicated that authorities faced difficulties identifying the suspect, who appeared to be a lone wolf and had chosen his victims at random.
Police sources told The Telegraph that the subject had been using a false identity, complicating the investigation.
