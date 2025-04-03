North Dakota: Minot mayor resigns after sending obscene video to city attorney

Published by Carlos Dominguez 3 de abril, 2025

The mayor of Minot, a major city in North Dakota, resigned after it was revealed that he had sent an obscene video to the city attorney.

Tom Ross resigned from office on Tuesday after an investigative report was made public, revealing that in January, he had sent a video of himself masturbating to City Attorney Stefanie Stalheim.

According to the Minot Daily News, the exchange occurred shortly after a phone call between the two officials, during which they discussed the suicide of a police officer who was under investigation at the time.

According to local media, Ross called Stalheim and asked her to delete the video, explaining that it had been an accident.

On January 28, the attorney filed a complaint, requesting a formal apology from Ross and urging him to consider resigning as mayor.

The investigation concluded that, regardless of whether the incident was accidental or intentional, it met the definition of workplace harassment.