Today is April Fools' Day, and companies are once again playing pranks on consumers

Published by Juan Peña 1 de abril, 2025

Every year, on April 1, the United States celebrates April Fools' Day, a day dedicated to pranks and fake news. The tradition has no clear origin, but dates back to at least the 16th century. Some believe it arose when France changed its calendar in 1582, and those who continued to celebrate New Year's Day in April were ridiculed.

In the United States, the day is synonymous with kind and creative shenanigans. Media outlets, companies and even governments participate with fake announcements that confuse the public. Big companies like Google have launched fictitious products, while newspapers have published absurd stories just to find out how many fall for the hoax.

The pranks range from small bits among friends to elaborate viral montages on social media. However, the key is to keep a good sense of humor and avoid crossing the line into bad taste.

Although it is not an official holiday, April Fools' Day is still a date awaited by many. At the end of the day, the important thing to remember is: don't believe everything you read on April 1.

Brands play it up for customers

Companies once again used this date to show off their ingenuity in their advertising campaigns. As they do every year, some brands played pranks on consumers, always with the aim of improving their sales and public image.

Heineken, for example, presented the "Smootheriser," a skin care product made with ingredients from beer. It seems, however, that even though it will be part of the April 1 game, the brand will be presenting some products.

Pet technology company Whisker, manufacturer of the automatic litter box, offered a "CAT PÙ / NO. 2" candle, mimicking the style of some luxury brands, and promising cat feces scent.

On the other hand, Dunkin Donuts has preferred to turn the issue around and work on trust with its customers. That's why it has posted ads announcing, and repeating, that on April 1 it will give out free coffee while supplies last if customers come in with the code "ThisIsNotAJoke" on its mobile app.