From Mexico to Russia, the surprising absences in the list of reciprocal tariffs

Published by Israel Duro 3 de abril, 2025

The Trump administration's announcement of reciprocal tariffs highlighted several notable absences. The 180 countries and territories affected by the new tariffs do not include Mexico, Canada, Russia, Belarus, Cuba, and North Korea.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bennett later explained that this was not a slip of the tongue, but rather a reflection of the U.S. trade relationship with each of these countries.

Cuba, Russia, North Korea and Belarus are out because of international sanctions

In this regard, Bennett pointed out that Russia, Belarus, Cuba, and North Korea do not appear on the list because, according to the Treasury Secretary, the U.S. does not have "significant" trade relations with them due to the international sanctions imposed on these countries.

However, Iran, which is also subject to international and U.S. sanctions, will be affected by the new tariffs, receiving a 10% tax on its products.

Canada and Mexico face the end of the 25% tariff exemption for fentanyl

In the case of Canada and Mexico, the reason for not imposing reciprocal tariffs could be found in the USMCA free trade agreement. However, the Trump administration will maintain the tariffs on imports of steel, aluminum, and vehicles that had already been announced.

In addition, as reported by The Wall Street Journal, both countries will face the end of the exemption (on April 2) from the 25% tariffs on their goods and 10% on their energy. These tariffs were imposed by Trump in February, citing the lack of involvement from these governments in ending the trafficking of fentanyl that reaches the U.S. through both borders.