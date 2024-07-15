Corey Comperatore, the only fatality in the Trump attack

Published by Juan PeñaAFP Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-15T13:02:10.000Z"}

The lone fatality in the attempted assassination attempt against Donald Trump has been identified as Corey Comperatore, a 50-year-old family man and firefighter. Along with him, two other people attending the event were hit by shots fired by Thomas Matthew Crooks.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro offered some statements about Comperatore. "Last night we lost a fellow Pennsylvanian, Corey Comperatore," the state governor told reporters. "I just spoke with his wife and his two daughters."

As it was learned, Comperatore was a devoted firefighter and an enthusiastic Trump supporter who "loved his community and most especially, his family."

Comperatore's sister, Dawn Comperatore Schafer, posted a tribute to her brother on Facebook. "Hatred for one man ended the life of the man we loved the most," she said. He had just turned 50 and had "a lot of life left to live," she added. "This seems like a terrible nightmare, but we know it is our painful reality," she concluded.

Shapiro said Comperatore died "a hero's death," adding that "Corey threw himself on his family to protect them" when the shooting broke out. State flags will fly at half-staff in his honor.

A page set up to raise money for the Comperatore family had received nearly $280,000 by late Sunday.

The other victims are David Dutch, 57, and James Copenhaver, 74, police said. Both are from Pennsylvania and are in "stable" condition.