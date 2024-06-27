The Organization of Venezuelan Political Prisoners in Exile requests capital punishment for the alleged murderers of Jocelyn Nungaray

Published by Rosana Rábago Sainz Verified by 11min ago

The Organization of Venezuelan Political Persecuted in Exile (Veppex), based in Miami, spoke out Wednesday on the murder of the girl Jocelyn Nungaray, calling on the U.S. justice system to apply capital punishment against the alleged killers of the 12-year-old girl.

Illegal immigrants from Venezuela, Franklin Jose Jose Pena Ramos, 26, and Johan Jose Martinez Rangel, 22, were arrested by Houston police on Friday in connection with the death of Jocelyn, whose body washed up in a Houston river four days earlier.

In the statement, published on X by its president, José Antonio Colina, the organization expressed regret over the death of the little girl, assuring that it demonstrated "the failure of a revolution that is exporting criminals outside Venezuela's borders."

Houston police arrested Franklin Jose Pena Ramos and Johan Jose Martinez Rangel after finding images of the two talking to the minor.

Right afterward, court documents indicated, the two lured the girl under a bridge where they removed her pants, tied her up and subsequently strangled her, disposing of her body by dumping it in a swamp, where she was found Monday morning.

This is not the first crime the alleged killers have been charged with. As Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) assured the media, the two were detained at the border recently for illegally entering the country.

However, authorities released them with electronic shackles and a warrant to appear before an immigration court.

In addition, following the alleged murder of little Jocelyn Nungaray, a Texas judge imposed a $10 million bond on them because of the high risk of absconding.