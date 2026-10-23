Support for democrats soars among young voters, who were already firmly blue

Young people's support for the Democratic Party has increased over the past two years. Seventy percent of voters aged 18 to 29 identify as Democrats or lean toward the party, 15 percentage points more than in October 2024, according to the latest national poll by The New York Times and Siena University.

The result places youth support for the Democrats at levels comparable to those recorded during the 2008 election, when support from this demographic contributed to Barack Obama's presidential victory.

The shift is also reflected in voting intentions for Congress. Young people now favor the Democratic candidate in their district by a margin of 44 percentage points, compared with the 10-point lead Democrats held two years ago.

The poll focused on voters most likely to turn out for the midterm elections.

Economy: Main source of discontent Economic hardships stand out among young people's top concerns. Ninety-four percent consider the economic situation to be bad or fair—a higher proportion than any other age group. Furthermore, 86% disapprove of Trump's handling of the economy.

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​Dissatisfaction also extends to foreign policy. Eighty-seven percent of young people surveyed disapprove of the war with Iran—at least 11 percentage points more than any other age group.

Democrats also face skepticism

Despite the party's gains, the results do not indicate unreserved support. Fifty-four percent of young people believe the Democrats are focused on the right issues, while 41% believe their priorities are misguided.

The assessment of the Republicans is more negative: 77% believe the Republican Party is focused on the wrong issues. Respondents also described that party as more extremist, elitist and corrupt than the Democratic Party.

Furthermore, young people aged 18 to 29 felt that Democrats are better prepared to address all the issues included in the survey: the economy, the cost of living, immigration, international conflicts, artificial intelligence and data centers, healthcare, gas prices, and corruption.