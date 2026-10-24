Hispanics are driving the adoption of artificial intelligence in the country
Hispanic households rely more on AI for education, research and personal assistance than non-Hispanic households, according to a report published in October 2026 by Claritas.
Hispanic households are adopting artificial intelligence tools at a faster rate than non-Hispanic households in the country, according to the report 2026 U.S. Hispanic Market Report, published by the market analysis firm Claritas.
The study reveals that 32.5% of Hispanic households use artificial intelligence for education and research, compared to 10.5% of non-Hispanic households.
The difference is also evident in the use of personal assistants based on this technology: 30.2% of Hispanic households use them, compared to 9.3% of non-Hispanic households.
Claritas notes that this higher adoption extends to other personal uses of artificial intelligence, such as travel planning, productivity, meal planning, photo editing and artistic and musical creation.
A community with growing influence in the United States
The consulting firm also estimates that Hispanics will account for more than 90% of U.S. population growth over the next five years. By 2032, the Hispanic population could exceed 78 million people.
The report also examines this population's consumption habits, language preferences, and cultural differences, factors it considers relevant to understanding their relationship with new technologies and the U.S. market.
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