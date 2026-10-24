Hispanics are driving the adoption of artificial intelligence in the country

Hispanic households are adopting artificial intelligence tools at a faster rate than non-Hispanic households in the country, according to the report 2026 U.S. Hispanic Market Report, published by the market analysis firm Claritas.

The study reveals that 32.5% of Hispanic households use artificial intelligence for education and research, compared to 10.5% of non-Hispanic households.

The difference is also evident in the use of personal assistants based on this technology: 30.2% of Hispanic households use them, compared to 9.3% of non-Hispanic households.

Claritas notes that this higher adoption extends to other personal uses of artificial intelligence, such as travel planning, productivity, meal planning, photo editing and artistic and musical creation.