John Nagel, Ilhan Omar's Republican opponent in midterms: 'We do not need Minnesota politicians who are friends of terrorists'

John Nagel, the Republican opponent of Ilhan Omar in the midterms, spoke about all the issues involving the Democratic representative and the ongoing investigation against her for an alleged immigration fraud offense.

On X, Nagel, the Republican Party candidate for Minnesota's 5th Congressional District, alluded to reports linking Omar to the Somali terrorist group Al-Shabaab.

"We do not need Minnesota politicians who are friends of terrorists. I would arrest them, not befriend them," wrote the Republican candidate.

In another post, Nagel referred to the possibility that Omar may have falsified her identity, as her real name could be Ilhan Nur Said Elmi. The Republican candidate made a sarcastic remark about this matter.

"Not to be terribly snarky, but I think my opponent needs to change her name on her lawn signs," Nagel said.

John Nagel and his campaign platform

Nagel aims to unseat Omar in a district that has historically been more Republican than Democratic: since 1883, the seat has been held by 12 Republican representatives and five Democrats.

To achieve this, Nagel—who served as an officer in the Minnesota State Patrol for three decades—has presented a campaign platform structured around six pillars: reducing government spending and prioritizing working families; supporting law enforcement to end crime; treating border security as a matter of national security; an education system based on learning rather than indoctrination; defending the Constitution, values and freedom; and an absolute rejection of antisemitism and extremism.

Omar is under investigation on charges of allegedly committing immigration fraud. President Donald Trump said that Democratic representative could end up in prison, in addition to facing deportation if found guilty.