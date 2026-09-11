'Not from taxpayer money': Howard Lutnick on Trump's proposed $5,000 dividend

Published by Joaquín Núñez 11 de septiembre, 2026

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the $5000 "dividend" Donald Trump announced, if Republicans win the midterm elections, will not be funded with taxpayer money. Lutnick made the statement in an interview with NBC News on the anniversary of the September 11, 2001, attacks.

On the first night of the Republican National Convention in Dallas, Texas, the president promised a $5,000 "dividend" for all American adults if Republicans retain control of the House of Representatives and the Senate in November.

Two days later, the president reaffirmed his promise on Truth Social: "When I say something, I mean it! The $5,000 Dividend will happen because the People of our Country deserve it. VOTE REPUBLICAN."

In this context, the Secretary of Commerce was asked about Trump's announcement and responded as follows: "There are so many ways that president Trump can use our economy and and the amazing value that we have, that he can make money not from tax money. And this is key. Not tax."

"It’s not tax money. Together we’re going to deliver that plan and we’re going to pay that money to the Americans, and not from taxpayer money," he added.

Without providing further details, Lutnick mentioned the various ways the Trump administration could generate revenue, including the Trump Platinum Card, a program that would allow wealthy foreigners to pay $5 million to the U.S. government in exchange for a special immigration status that would allow them to stay in the United States for up to 270 days a year without additional visas. The Secretary of Commerce said more than 100,000 people are interested in the program, which could generate about $500,000 million in revenue if they all paid.