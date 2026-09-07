Patrick Clancy after mistrial verdict: Another trial over deaths of his children would be ‘extraordinarily painful’
"Patrick Clancy is grateful to the Court and to the jurors for their hard work, their commitment, and their perseverance," attorney David Meier said on behalf of the father. "The loss of Patrick’s children is something from which he will never recover and from which there will never be closure."
The father of the three children murdered in Duxbury, Mass., issued a statement after a judge declared a mistrial in the case against his ex-wife, Lindsay Clancy. His attorney warned that a new trial would result in him "reliving the tragedy."
"There will never be closure"
Attorney David Meier submitted the brief, reported by The Boston Globe, following the decision by Judge William Sullivan of the Plymouth Superior Court, who on Friday declared a mistrial because the jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict.
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No verdict in Lindsay Clancy case: Judge declares mistrial
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"Patrick Clancy is grateful to the Court and to the jurors for their hard work, their commitment, and their perseverance," Meier said on behalf of the father. "The loss of Patrick’s children is something from which he will never recover and from which there will never be closure."
The statement underscores the emotional toll that facing another trial would entail. "The prospect of reliving this tragedy through another trial is extraordinarily painful—for Patrick, for his family and for all us," Meier added.
Charges and mental health defense
The prosecution maintained that there was planning involved and that the defendant retained the capacity to perform daily activities on the day of the events; therefore, they believe she should be held criminally liable for the homicides.
A mistrial does not amount to an acquittal, nor does it dismiss the pending charges against Clancy. The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office must now decide whether to seek a new trial. A status hearing is scheduled for Sept. 29, when further details on the next procedural steps are expected.