Patrick Clancy after mistrial verdict: Another trial over deaths of his children would be ‘extraordinarily painful’

Published by Carlos Dominguez 7 de septiembre, 2026

The father of the three children murdered in Duxbury, Mass., issued a statement after a judge declared a mistrial in the case against his ex-wife, Lindsay Clancy. His attorney warned that a new trial would result in him "reliving the tragedy."

"There will never be closure"

Attorney David Meier submitted the brief, reported by The Boston Globe, following the decision by Judge William Sullivan of the Plymouth Superior Court, who on Friday declared a mistrial because the jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict.

"Patrick Clancy is grateful to the Court and to the jurors for their hard work, their commitment, and their perseverance," Meier said on behalf of the father. "The loss of Patrick’s children is something from which he will never recover and from which there will never be closure."

The statement underscores the emotional toll that facing another trial would entail. "The prospect of reliving this tragedy through another trial is extraordinarily painful—for Patrick, for his family and for all us," Meier added.