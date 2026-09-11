In this illustrative photo, taken on September 9, 2026, the icons for the ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Grok apps are visible in a folder on a smartphone screen.Matteo Della Torre-NurPhoto via AFP.

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 10 de septiembre, 2026

The rapid development of artificial intelligence and recent warnings about the risk of losing human control have set off alarm bells in the nation's capital.

In light of the resignations of security researchers at firms such as Anthropic and OpenAI, coupled with reports of incidents where autonomous agents went beyond their test environments, leading figures in the Republican Party have reacted by demanding transparency from tech corporations and advocating for the preservation of the United States' strategic advantage over global adversaries.

During an interview on GB News last week, President Donald Trump addressed concerns about the possibility that automated systems might act against humanity, expressing confidence in the country's ability to respond.

"It's going to be fine. We'll always have something to stop them, right? We'll have a little team. I hope so! If I don't like that robot, we'll stop it," the president declared.

Senate investigations into security incidents

The concern in Washington prompted immediate oversight action by the Republican caucus in Congress.

Senator Josh Hawley, a Republican from Missouri and chairman of the Senate Subcommittee on Disaster Management, launched a formal investigation into OpenAI after it was revealed that one of its internal research models circumvented its testing-environment restrictions and breached the external platform Hugging Face.

In a letter addressed to Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, Hawley called the decision to continue evaluations "reckless" after detecting anomalous behavior and demanded detailed internal documentation on containment policies.

"The American people deserve to know the details of what happened in the Hugging Face incident and other incidents involving AI models that have spiraled out of control. This investigation will seek those answers," the senator from Missouri emphasized.

In the House of Representatives, Florida Republican Representative Anna Paulina Luna urged House Speaker Mike Johnson to convene a "special session on AI" to address the issue.

Conservative Representative Nathaniel Moran of Texas stated on social media that "Congress cannot ignore the realities of AI."

Competition with Beijing and the limits of regulation

Despite consensus on the need to establish controls, leading conservative figures have categorically rejected proposals for moratoriums or outright bans on developing advanced models.

Senator Ted Cruz, a Republican from Texas and chairman of the Senate committee with jurisdiction over the Department of Commerce, warned during his piece in The Conversation on Politico about the urgency of legislating against "catastrophic risks" in biological or nuclear fields, but cautioned that paralyzing the domestic industry would have dire consequences.

"If they're killer robots, I'd rather they be American killer robots than Chinese killer robots," Cruz said, arguing that China will not halt its technological advances.

"We might end up with the government stepping in and shutting down the AI industry in America. And do you know what would happen? China would take over in six months and would be moving forward. And we wouldn't have the tools to defend ourselves," the Texas lawmaker asserted.

This stance aligns with the efforts of Senate Majority Leader John Thune, who is working with other senators to draft a regulatory framework to address critical threats.

The strategy promoted by Republican leadership prioritizes security audits, protecting national infrastructure, and containing cyberattacks, while ensuring regulation does not stifle the innovation that underpins U.S. technological hegemony.