Trump from Mount Rushmore: ‘Communism is the enemy of free people’

Published by Diane Hernández 4 de julio, 2026

With Mount Rushmore serving as the backdrop for the celebration of the 250th anniversary of the United States, President Donald Trump championed American exceptionalism and issued a forceful warning against communism, which he described as “the enemy of free people” and the greatest threat to the country, according to the media.

During the event held in South Dakota on the eve of Independence Day, Trump asserted that the United States is the “most exceptional nation to ever exist” and promised that his administration will not allow communism to undermine the country’s freedoms.

Communism "is the greatest threat to our country, including World War I, World War II, Pearl Harbor, or even 9/11," the president stated. "We're not going to let this happen to us. Believe me, we're not letting it happen, because communism is the enemy of free people."

The president went even further by defining that ideology as “the exact opposite of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness — it is death, tyranny and the pursuit of evil.”

In his speech, Trump also accused sectors of the left of attempting to replace the founding principles of the country with the ideas of Karl Marx.

“As for those who peddle Marxist lies about our heritage, tell our children that we live on stolen land, or that our heroes were oppressors, they're doing something much worse than slandering our past," Trump said. "They are slandering and attacking our future,” he declared.

The president made the defense of patriotism and freedom the central theme of the ceremony, held in front of the statues of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln. After his speech, he remained at the site to watch a fireworks display over the monument.

Trump concluded his speech by championing history and the United States’ role in the world.

“At 250 years, America is the oldest republic on earth. We are the freest people on earth. We have the most righteous and enduring Constitution on earth. We are the strongest and most powerful country on earth. And by the grace of God, the United States of America is the most successful, most accomplished, most exceptional nation ever to exist in human history,” he stated.