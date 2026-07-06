Unexpected Turn of Events in Michigan: Senator Mallory McMorrow Suspends Her Senate Campaign and Reshapes the State’s Democratic Primaries

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 5 de julio, 2026

Michigan Democratic State Senator Mallory McMorrow announced Sunday that she was suspending her Senate campaign, thereby narrowing the field in the Democratic primary in one of the nation’s most hotly contested swing states. Although McMorrow is ending her campaign, her name will remain on the August 4 primary ballot because the mail-in ballots have already been printed and distributed.

In a video posted on X, McMorrow did not explain the reasons for her decision to drop out of the race. Instead, she thanked her campaign team and supporters for building what she described as a grassroots effort funded by small donors, rather than corporate political action committees. McMorrow also pledged to endorse the Democratic candidate who wins the primary in the general election against former Republican Representative Mike Rogers. “So here’s what we’re going to do now. Every day until November 3. We’re going to win this Senate seat and send Mike Rogers back to Florida for good. Whoever wins this primary on August 4 will have my full support,” she said.

His withdrawal turns the race into a head-to-head contest between Rep. Haley Stevens, a candidate backed by the Democratic establishment and Senate Democratic Minority Leader, Chuck Schumer, and former Wayne County Health Department Director Abdul El-Sayed.

The Democratic candidate will face Rogers in November, as both parties compete for the seat to be vacated by Democratic Senator Gary Peters, who will retire at the end of his term. Republicans view this race as one of their best opportunities to win a seat, while Democrats see it as key to any attempt to regain control of the Senate. Political analysts continue to describe the race as too close to call.