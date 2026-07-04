Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 4 de julio, 2026

The Independence of the United States not only created a new nation but also represented one of the greatest turning points in Western history, with consequences that continue to shape many of its nations in ways that often go unnoticed. Many people know that the country of the stars and stripes was the first modern state with a Constitution enshrined as the supreme law, or the practical consolidation of individual rights as a check on state power. However, this historical event led to another series of developments that changed everything—and which few people tend to mention. These are the most notable ones.

Military Organization

One of the aspects that most often goes unnoticed when analyzing the American Revolution is the profound impact it had on Western military organization and doctrine. After all, the victory over the British Empire demonstrated, for the first time in the modern era, that an army composed mainly of ordinary citizens—motivated by the defense of their territory, their rights, and their freedom—could defeat the most professional and powerful military machine in the world.

The “citizen-soldier” model and doctrine, inspired by the classical ideas of the Roman Republic, challenged the prevailing notion of standing, professional armies separated from society. Following the victory and eventual independence, a strong constitutional distrust of large standing armies emerged, embodied in the Bill of Rights and the Federalist Papers, an idea that would prove to be powerfully influential in Western strategic thought over the following decades and centuries.

Examples range from the militias of the nineteenth century to the very concept of a military reserve and citizen-based national defense. Even the doctrine of the “people in arms” has one of its most tangible roots in the American experience during its struggle for independence.

Sovereignty

Another legacy of the American Revolution that changed the world was the issue of sovereignty, to the point of radically transforming the Western conception of it. For while before 1776 political authority was justified primarily by the divine right of kings or by dynastic inheritance, the Declaration of Independence would break drastically with that tradition by asserting that “just” governments derive “their legitimate powers from the consent of the governed.”

Far from being a minor detail, this point in fact represented a profound philosophical shift, as it was the first time that sovereignty no longer resided in a single person or dynasty, but rather in the politically organized people. There was a shift from vertical sovereignty to horizontal sovereignty based on the social contract and reason, establishing a new political legitimacy grounded in contract rather than in blood or divine revelation, thereby permeating all subsequent Western political thought, even in systems that did not fully adopt the republican model.

Commercial Republic

One of the contributions of the American Revolution that most profoundly shaped the world and deeply influenced both the West and other regions was the establishment of the commercial republic model as an alternative to the European territorial empire. Rather than seeking to expand through conquest and permanent colonies in the British or French style, the United States managed to establish itself on the international stage as a power based on free trade, navigation, and technological innovation.

From very early on, the United States strongly defended freedom of the seas and armed neutrality, thereby creating a doctrine that ended up profoundly influencing the development of modern international maritime law: that the open seas must be free trade routes and not the exclusive domains of naval powers.

Coupled with a diplomacy characterized by pragmatism, this commercial vision allowed a young nation to become a global superpower without the need to maintain a vast traditional colonial empire. In fact, this model would ultimately demonstrate that prosperity and power could be built on the foundation of voluntary exchange and innovation, rather than direct territorial domination.

Ideas Over Ethnicity

Without a doubt, one of the most subtle and powerful legacies of the American Revolution was demonstrating that building a nation as large as it was enduring, based on ideas and laws rather than ethnicity or religion, was possible and achievable.

While a great many states throughout history were defined by cultural or blood-based homogeneity, the American Founding Fathers embarked on a bold experiment: the unification of vast territories and diverse populations under a single legal framework and a set of political principles. This model—based on a commitment to ideas such as individual liberty, limited government, and the rule of law—ultimately became the benchmark for many modern countries, especially those formed through immigration or characterized by great internal diversity.

U.S. independence ultimately demonstrated that a nation could be consciously forged through shared institutions and values, rather than relying exclusively on historical heritage or ethnic identity, thereby creating a civic concept that remains one of the most original and enduring contributions to Western political thought.

Far from being merely the birth of a country, the American Revolution was a practical demonstration that a new order based on the rule of law, the protection of individual freedoms, and conducive to the creation of wealth was possible. Much of the contemporary world in which we live continues to be shaped by that momentous event, and this is evident not only in our economic and legal systems but also in our understanding of the relationship between citizen and state.