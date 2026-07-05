FIFA lifts Balogun's suspension, Trump celebrates ‘reversing a great injustice’

Published by Joaquín Núñez 5 de julio, 2026

FIFA has delayed the suspension against American forward Folarin Balogun, so he will be able to play in the Round of 16 match of the 2026 World Cup against Belgium. The Disciplinary Committee’s decision suspends the suspension for a one-year probationary period. President Donald Trump celebrated the news on social media.

Balogun is one of the leading players on the U.S. national team, having scored three goals in the tournament. The young American forward received a red card in the Round of 32 match between the United States and Bosnia and Herzegovina. Midway through the second half, he stepped on the ankle of Bosnian defender Tarik Muharemovic. Raphael Claus, the Brazilian referee, sent him off following a VAR review, meaning he was initially ineligible for the Round of 16 match.

However, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee decided to defer the suspension, allowing Balogun to play against Belgium on Monday.

"In line with article 27 of the FIFA disciplinary code, the implementation of the match suspension is suspended for a probationary period of one year. If Folarin Balogun commits another infringement of a similar nature and gravity during the probationary period, the suspension shall be revoked and the sanction enforced without prejudice to any additional sanction imposed for the new infringement," reads the statement released by FIFA.

Although the statement does not explain the specific reasons for the decision, a similar decision had already been made regarding Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal’s star player. The 41-year-old veteran forward had been sent off in November 2025 during a qualifying match against Ireland. The Disciplinary Committee initially imposed a three-match international suspension on him, which would have caused him to miss his national team’s World Cup debut. However, in a case similar to Balogun’s, the suspension was reduced to one match, with the remaining two matches deferred for a one-year probationary period.

“We accept the decision of the Disciplinary Committee and are pleased that Folarin Balogun is eligible to compete tomorrow. Our full attention is focused on the Round of 16 match against Belgium in Seattle, and we look forward to the continued support of our amazing fans," read a statement from the U.S. Soccer Federation.

According to The New York Times, Trump called Infantino about Balogun



Minutes after the decision was announced, Donald Trump commented on it via his Truth Social account.

"Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice!" wrote the president.

According to The New York Times, Trump reportedly called FIFA President Gianni Infantino to urge him to review Balogun’s ejection. “President Trump called Gianni Infantino, the president of FIFA, on Wednesday and asked him to review the suspension of the United States’ top goal scorer, Folarin Balogun, after he was given a red card in the team’s match that night against Bosnia and Herzegovina, according to three people familiar with the conversation,” the newspaper reported.