A party moving further to the left: most democrats say they would vote for a 'democratic socialist'
A recent Economist/YouGov poll revealed that when asked if they would ever vote for a candidate who identified as a “democratic socialist,” 62% of Democrats answered in the affirmative. Only 11% said they would not, while 27% said they were not sure.
Most Democratic voters would be willing to support a candidate who defines himself or herself as “democratic socialist” at the polls. This was revealed by a national Economist/YouGov poll conducted between June 26 and 29.
When asked if they would ever vote for a candidate who identified as a “democratic socialist,” 62% of Democrats answered in the affirmative. Only 11% said they would not, while 27% said they were unsure.
The results contrast with those of the Republican electorate: 85% said they would not vote for a candidate with that ideological label, and only 3% said they would. Among independents, 40% said they would not support such a candidate, compared to 24% who said they would.
Among all respondents, 45% said they would not vote for a “democratic socialist,” 29% said they would, and 26% were undecided.
The poll also reflects greater acceptance of this political orientation among the more progressive segments of the electorate. Seventy-three percent of those who identify as liberals said they would vote for a “democratic socialist.” Similarly, 64% of those who voted for Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election answered in the affirmative, compared to just 5% of Donald Trump voters.
Socialism is gaining ground among Democrats
The poll also asked which economic system Americans consider best. Among Democrats, 34% chose socialism, compared to 22% who opted for capitalism. Among Republicans, the opposite was true: 74% favored capitalism and 5% favored socialism.
In another question, 58% of Democrats said they had a favorable view of socialism, while 11% expressed an unfavorable view. Among Republicans, 71% expressed an unfavorable view and 11% a favorable one.
The Economist/YouGov poll was conducted between June 26 and 29, 2026, among a sample of 1,606 adult U.S. citizens and has a margin of error of ±3.2%.
The Colorado Primaries: A snapshot of the Democratic Party
At 29, Kiros is one of a new crop of young socialists—communists, in the words of Trump and the GOP—who are marching resolutely toward Capitol Hill with the aim of turning national politics on its head. For the young woman born in Ethiopia, this victory in a strongly Democratic district is almost a guarantee that she will achieve her goal next November.