Forged in freedom: The 5 companies that shaped the fate of the United States

The United States is celebrating its 250th anniversary.Keita Iijima / The Yomiuri Shimbun via AFP.

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 4 de julio, 2026

The United States commemorates its 250th anniversary as the economic and civilizational beacon of the West. Beyond the founding documents and political proclamations of the Founding Fathers, the nation's true backbone was built on a fundamental principle: economic freedom.

The inalienable right to undertake business ventures and compete allowed private corporations to take on colossal challenges, transforming a vast, scattered landscape into the most advanced logistical and technological infrastructure in human history.

These are the five key corporations that irreversibly shaped the country’s development and prosperity:

1. Union Pacific Railroad (1862)

Expansion into the untamed American West required more than just wagons and daring; it needed a steel artery to unite a geographically fragmented nation. Founded in 1862 under federal legislation promoting the development of critical infrastructure, Union Pacific Railroad undertook the monumental task of building the eastern section of the nation’s first transcontinental railroad.

The project represented the triumph of civil engineering and private investment over the barriers of nature.

The culminating moment in its history came in 1869 at Promontory Summit, Utah, where the Union Pacific tracks met those of the Central Pacific Railroad in the famous Golden Spike ceremony.

This achievement connected the Atlantic and Pacific coasts continuously for the first time. The feat drastically reduced travel time from months to days, making the transportation of essential goods more affordable and spurring a massive wave of migration that accelerated the Union’s territorial integration.

Today, the company operates one of North America’s most extensive freight networks, transporting agricultural products, automobiles, chemicals, and industrial materials across the central and western parts of the country.

Although it incorporates cutting-edge technologies for fleet management and energy-efficient locomotives, the company preserves its historical heritage by restoring steam locomotives, a constant reminder of its central role in the national supply chain.

2. U.S. Steel (1901)

In the early 20th century, the rapid growth of American cities demanded a material capable of supporting the architecture of the future. In 1901, a consortium of financial titans led by J.P. Morgan and magnate Andrew Carnegie consolidated the country’s major steel mills to found the United States Steel Corporation.

This megacorporation immediately became a global financial landmark as the world’s first company valued at over 1,000 million dollars.

The company’s strategic value proved indispensable for the consolidation of urban centers and the military power of the United States.

Its steel mills produced the steel used to build the skyscrapers of New York and Chicago, the suspension bridges that connected previously impassable coastlines, the naval fleets that fought in the world wars, and the infrastructure of the national rail networks. U.S. Steel thus became the undisputed symbol of the American industrial boom.

Despite facing fierce international competition and the need to modernize its plants in recent decades, the company remains a pillar of the country’s industrial security.

Recently, the company has invested in electric arc furnace facilities to complement its traditional coal-fired operations, drawing intense political and regulatory scrutiny amid foreign takeover bids that have once again highlighted the strategic value of domestic steel production for U.S. economic sovereignty.

3. Ford Motor Company (1903)

At the beginning of the last century, personal transportation remained a prohibitively expensive luxury reserved for the economic elite. This reality changed dramatically in 1903 when Henry Ford founded the Ford Motor Company in Dearborn, Michigan.

The company’s great genius lay in vehicle design and in a complete overhaul of the industrial production model that would transform the global economy forever.

Ford introduced and popularized the large-scale moving assembly line, a manufacturing method that optimized production times and reduced costs to unprecedented levels. Thanks to this mass production system, the famous Ford Model T became an affordable consumer good for the average middle-class citizen.

This phenomenon democratized individual mobility, spurred the creation of the nation’s highway network, and forever altered the urban design of American cities.

Over the years, the brand maintained its market leadership through iconic products such as the F-Series trucks (the best-selling vehicle in the United States for decades) and the Ford Mustang.

Today, the company combines the refinement of its traditional internal combustion engines with an aggressive transition toward electric mobility, developing models such as the F-150 Lightning pickup truck to compete in the new automotive landscape without losing its manufacturing essence.

4. IBM (1911)

Long before the Internet connected households around the globe, the modern economy already required complex systems to process large volumes of business information.

International Business Machines (IBM), a corporation founded in 1911, assumed leadership of the nascent computer industry by developing tabulating machines, punch cards, and, later, the first large-scale computing systems that automated corporate workflows.

During the second half of the 20th century, IBM’s mainframe computers served as the technological engine behind the global banking system, telecommunications networks, government records, and the logistics operations of the country’s largest companies.

The “Big Blue” also provided the critical computing infrastructure that enabled NASA to manage the mathematical calculations for the Apollo space program, ensuring the success of the first human landing on the Moon.

Faced with the advent of personal computing in the 1980s and 1990s, IBM successfully reconfigured its business model, gradually phasing out the manufacture of personal computers to focus on enterprise software, high-end consulting, and hybrid cloud platforms.

In today’s environment, the corporation is directing its research laboratories toward artificial intelligence and the development of quantum computing, serving as a historic bridge between the old heavy industry and the knowledge economy.

5. Apple (1976)

The dawn of the digital age and the consolidation of Silicon Valley as the global epicenter of private innovation cannot be understood without Apple’s emergence.

Founded in 1976 in a California garage, the company challenged the conventions of the technology sector by approaching computer development from a perspective centered on intuitive design, user privacy, and vertical integration between physical and logical components.

The company revolutionized the global consumer market by launching products that defined their respective industries, such as the Macintosh computer, the iPod, and, most significantly, the iPhone in 2007.

This latter device ushered in the era of modern smartphones and gave rise to the digital app economy, radically transforming the way billions of people work, communicate, conduct business, and consume entertainment in their daily lives.

Headquartered at Apple Park in Cupertino, the corporation has expanded its influence by designing its own microprocessors (Apple Silicon), significantly reducing its dependence on foreign suppliers and strengthening the nation’s technological sovereignty.

By expanding its model into digital services and artificial intelligence, Apple represents the culmination of American innovation-driven capitalism, maintaining one of the highest market capitalizations on the planet.