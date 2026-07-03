The DOJ presents the results of a large-scale federal anti-crime operation in Chicago

Published by Joaquín Núñez 2 de julio, 2026

The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that 179 individuals were charged in 140 federal cases in Chicago, as part of Operation New Dawn. This is a crackdown on violent crime that has been underway for the past two months, in collaboration with federal and state agencies.

Operation New Dawn was launched by the Trump administration on May 1 of this year. The initiative seeks to coordinate the efforts of multiple federal agencies and law enforcement agencies under a joint strategy, with the goal of identifying the main perpetrators of violent crimes and dismantling criminal organizations in the Chicago area.

According to the DOJ, among the 179 defendants, 117 face charges for crimes related to firearms, 64 for drug trafficking, 11 for child sexual exploitation, eight for robbery, seven for fraud, four for money laundering, and two for kidnapping, among other federal crimes.

During the operation, authorities also seized more than 48 kilograms of fentanyl, nearly 12 kilograms of cocaine, more than 17 kilograms of methamphetamine, more than seven kilograms of heroin, more than 20 kilograms of crack, more than 23 kilograms of marijuana, 74 firearms, approximately $815,000 in cash, jewelry, and four vehicles.

"It is my view that to combat violence, federal law enforcement must move at the speed of violence. The remarkable success of Operation New Dawn resoundingly proves that point. Chicago’s federal anti-violence apparatus united under one banner—the United States flag and not the shield, badge, banner, or logo of any agency—to make their presence felt on the streets of Chicago and make it known that they are a force to be reckoned with in the battle against violence,” said Andrew Boutros, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois.

“During Operation New Dawn, federal law enforcement engaged in rapid, targeted, and responsive interventions that interrupted violence in real time. Our law enforcement goal was singular: to tackle the scourge of violence that has gripped this incredible, American city for too long,” he added.

The investigation and operations involved various federal and local agencies. Among them are the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and other federal agencies, as well as the Chicago Police Department (CPD).