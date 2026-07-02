'I'm going to help build a third party': Tucker Carlson completely distances himself from Trump and the Republican Party

Published by Carlos Dominguez 2 de julio, 2026

Conservative podcaster and former Fox News anchor, Tucker Carlson, confirmed his intention to help build a new political party that prioritizes the interests of the United States, after publicly distancing himself from President Donald Trump and the Republican Party over the war against the Iranian regime.

In an interview published Wednesday in the Columbia Journalism Review, Carlson stated: "I’m going to help build a third party." The host believes that "There should be a good-faith effort to figure out what benefits the country."

According to The New York Post, Carlson argued that on the issues of "war and finance," the two he considers most important to Americans, Democrats and Republicans "are in lockstep solidarity with each other."

The former Fox News host explained: "That’s not a democracy. That’s a one-party state posing as a democracy, and it needs to be broken." In that regard, Carlson promised that "there’s going to be a third party" and that he will do everything in his power to make that happen.

An approach focused on the "welfare" of the U.S.

Tucker Carlson suggested that the new party would focus on the "welfare" of Americans. The man who was once one of Fox News’s most recognizable faces harshly criticized the current situation facing many citizens: "If you make sixty thousand dollars a year, you’re degraded. Your life expectancy has gone down, and the promise of your children’s lives is likely gone. No one seems to care. It’s not even a factor," he noted.

"‘What about Hamas?’ I officially don’t care about Hamas. The US government should have, as its first priority, the welfare of its own people." However, Carlson clarified that he has no intention of running for office.

Complete break with Trump and the Republican Party

The rift deepened last month when Carlson stated on the "Can't Be Censored" podcast : "I'm out." And he warned: "If I’m out, then I think a lot of other people are out."

The conservative podcaster launched fierce attacks against what he considers excessive loyalty toward Israel. According to him, the GOP has "betrayed" its voters by prioritizing the Jewish state’s national security over the interests of U.S. citizens.

"How could I or any American voter support a political party that's not loyal to the United States. That puts the interests of a foreign country above those of its own citizens. It's not possible to vote for people like that, and I'm not going to," he insisted.

The rift between Carlson and Trump has been public and acrimonious. Since their falling out, the president has called Carlson a "nut job" and a "hand flailing fool."