Legal Controversy in Louisiana: Attorney General Charged with Intimidation, and the Governor Promises to Pardon Her

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 2 de julio, 2026

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill> was indicted on Thursday after a grand jury concluded an investigation into allegations that she threatened public officials in New Orleans, as confirmed by former Judge Laurie White, who is serving as special prosecutor in the case. After several weeks of deliberations, the grand jury returned a 16-count indictment, charging Murrill with eight counts of misconduct in office and eight counts of intimidation.

Murrill’s attorney, Laura Rodrigue Cannizzaro, harshly criticized the indictment and called it an abuse of the judicial system. She also stated that she will file emergency motions to challenge the case, citing conflicts of interest. She also questioned the integrity of the grand jury process after information related to the investigation was leaked to the media.

Speaking to the press outside the courthouse, White confirmed that the grand jury had concluded its work and formally filed charges against the attorney general. “The grand jury has returned an indictment; this is now a criminal matter,” White told reporters. Following the indictment, Orleans District Criminal Court Judge Leon Roche issued an arrest warrant for Murrill and set bail at $25,000 per charge, for a total of $400,000.

Louisiana’s Republican governor, Jeff Landry, also condemned the legal proceedings and publicly pledged to pardon Murrill if she is ultimately convicted. “I would like to inform the great citizens of Louisiana who care about the rule of law, that our fabulous @AGLizMurrill will not have to worry about having her reputation tarnished by this kangaroo grand jury or the Orleans Kangaroo court as I will pardon her as fast as the law allows. The criminal justice system is a circus at its finest in Orleans and we will not have any of that!” he wrote on his official X account.

The case revolves around allegations that Murrill attempted to pressure New Orleans elected officials, including Democratic Mayor Helena Moreno, District Attorney Jason Williams—who recused himself from the investigation—and five City Council members. Prosecutors allege that, in May, Murrill sent letters to those officials warning them that their positions could be at risk and that they could face consequences if they continued to oppose a new state law that merges the offices of the criminal court clerk and the city district court clerk.