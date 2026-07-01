‘A True American Hero’: Trump Inaugurated the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library

Published by Joaquín Núñez 1 de julio, 2026

Donald Trump presided over the dedication ceremony for the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in Medora, North Dakota. There, he praised the former Republican president as “a legend” and “a true American hero.”

The library, built adjacent to Theodore Roosevelt National Park in the Badlands region, aims to preserve and promote the political, military, and conservationist legacy of one of the most popular Republican presidents in history. The president was accompanied by various officials, including Doug Burgum, Secretary of the Interior and former governor of North Dakota.

As part of the ceremony, Trump arrived at the event aboard the Freedom 250 Train, a commemorative train created for the celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of independence. He then greeted some citizens who had come to the event, toured the facilities, and cut the ribbon to symbolize the inauguration. He even had a conversation with an AI-generated version of President Roosevelt.

“Today, we come to the heartland of America to pay tribute to a man who embodied the heart, and soul, and fight, and spirit of our country as much as anyone who ever lived President Theodore Roosevelt,” the president said in his speech.

“Here beneath the wide-open sky of the Badlands... on the steps of the Burning Hills, we dedicate a living monument to a Legend, a Statesman, a Soldier, a Frontiersman, and a true American Hero. (...) There could be no better place for this new national treasure than the Rough Rider State. Today, 107 years after he passed into eternity, Theodore Roosevelt’s Presidential Library opens its doors, and the small town of Medora opens its arms to the entire world.,” he added.

In addition, Trump announced that the White House will award the library $750,000 to “support the opening exhibits during this first year”. The funds will be provided through the National Endowment for the Humanities.

The Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library is not part of the federal system of presidential libraries, which is administered by the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA). It was established by a private foundation, as President Roosevelt left office decades before the United States created the current system of official presidential libraries.

In addition to the tribute to Roosevelt, the trip marked the first official flight of the new Air Force One used by Trump: a refurbished Boeing 747-8 that was donated by Qatar and adapted for presidential duties.