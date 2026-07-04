Colombia defeats Ghana: Arias' goal sends Los Cafeteros to the World Cup Round of 16

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro RondónAFP 4 de julio, 2026

With a lone goal by Jhon Arias and a solid team performance, Colombia defeated Ghana 1-0 on Friday in Kansas City and advanced to the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup, where it will face Switzerland, one of the most competitive teams in the tournament.

Arias’ goal, which capped Colombia’s overwhelming dominance, came on a shot inside the box in the 14th minute following a cross from Colombian striker Luis Suárez, who had entered the game just six minutes earlier after Jhon Córdoba was injured.

This victory by Colombia, which will travel to Vancouver to face Switzerland on Tuesday, brought the Round of 16 of the World Cup in North America to a close.

The Colombian team was far from enduring an ordeal like that of Argentina did in its previous 3-2 match against Cape Verde, although it’s true that they squandered multiple chances to extend their lead and kept Ghana “within striking distance” until the very end.

Colombia quickly set itself on the path to victory against a disappointing Ghana, for whom the experience of Carlos Queiroz, Colombia’s former head coach from 2019 to 2020, on the bench proved of no help.

Néstor Lorenzo’s current squad controlled possession and had the best chances to extend their lead despite a lackluster performance by James Rodríguez, who looked serious after the win, and the lack of luck in front of goal by the incisive Luis Díaz. Richard Ríos came on for James, bringing some balance to the midfield but little creativity. To make up for the lack of creativity, Juanfer Quintero, the team’s other playmaker, came on, and from that point on, Colombia regained possession, created chances, neutralized Ghana and closed out the match very well.

Ghana approached the match with enormous respect for Colombia, the group leader ahead of Portugal, hoping for a mistake that would allow them to launch their speedy attackers.

But Antoine Semenyo and Iñaki Williams, forwards for Manchester City and Athletic Bilbao, also failed to make an impact for a Ghana team that didn’t manage a single shot on target.

The African team thus had a lackluster farewell in its first appearance in the knockout stage since 2010, while Colombia celebrated its return to the round of 16 after its painful absence from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

With information from AFP