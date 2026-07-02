Outrage in Minnesota: Tim Walz pardons an illegal immigrant convicted of sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl

Published by Joaquín Núñez 2 de julio, 2026

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz granted a state pardon to an illegal immigrant convicted of sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl. The individual in question is Tou Lue Vang, who was convicted in 2006 of first-degree child sexual abuse.

The measure was approved on June 10 by the Minnesota Board of Pardons, composed of Governor Walz, State Attorney General Keith Ellison, and the Chief Justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court, Natalie Hudson.

According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the man of Laotian origin repeatedly sexually assaulted the girl between 2002 and 2006, even going so far as to offer her $10 to keep quiet about the abuse.

The agency also noted that Vang entered the United States through California in 1994 and subsequently obtained legal status. During the legal proceedings, the man entered into a plea agreement with the prosecution and was subsequently sentenced. Following his conviction, his status was revoked, and a deportation order was issued.

The Trump administration widely criticized the announcement. "Governor Tim Walz's decision to pardon an illegal alien convicted child rapist so he can remain in our country is disgusting," Lauren Bis said, acting undersecretary of DHS, on the matter.

"These are the criminal illegal aliens he and his Minnesota sanctuary politicians are protecting. Tou Lue Vang lost his legal status following his conviction for repeatedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl. Following the conviction, he was placed in removal proceedings and issued a final order of removal by a judge. This pardon will take away this child rapist's qualifying convictions that made him removable from the United States," she added.

DHS also noted that, during the initial legal proceedings, Vang attempted to justify his actions by saying that for him, “it is a cultural thing...to marry and have sex with girls as young as 12.”