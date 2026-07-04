ANALYSIS
The American flag: How it evolved from the Continental Army’s flag during the Revolution to Hawaii’s statehood in 1960 (with the Confederate flag in between)
Since the nation’s founding, the quintessential national symbol has changed as many as 27 times due to the incorporation of new territories, each adding a new star to accompany the 13 red and white stripes.
The flag is a symbol that represents a country par excellence. It is a key element and one of the first concerns of a nation seeking recognition. The United States is no exception. On the contrary, precisely because of its unique path of growth from the initial 13 colonies to the current 50 states, the flag has evolved to reflect this growth through an ingenious formula: one state, one star.
Thus, the United States has proudly flown as many as 27 flags throughout its history. Actually, 29, if we include the flag with which the 13 colonies began the American Revolution and the Confederate flag, which might have become the national flag had that side prevailed in the Civil War.
The meaning of the American flag: Stars, stripes and colors
On June 4, 1777, the Second Continental Congress passed the first Flag Resolution. In it, the “Stars and Stripes” were officially adopted as the national flag:
“Resolved, That the flag of the United States be made of thirteen stripes, alternate red and white; that the union be thirteen stars, white in a blue field, representing a new Constellation.”
Although Congress did not explain the reasoning behind the choice of colors or the flag’s distinctive elements, the institution’s then-secretary, Charles Thompson, left a detailed summary that includes the meanings behind the colors that have represented the United States ever since:
“The colors of the pales are those used in the flag of the United States of America; White signifies purity and innocence, Red, hardiness and valour, and Blue, the color of the Chief signifies vigilance, perseverance and justice.”
The first official American flag, 1775: "The Grand Union Flag"
The first official flag—since the United States did not yet exist as such, but rather as the army of the 13 rebellious colonies—consisted of 13 red and white stripes and the flag of the United Kingdom in the upper left corner. This is the same basic design as the flag of the British East India Company, which flew from 1701 to 1801. The difference lies in the number of stripes, as the Company’s flag had between nine and 13 red and white stripes. The Continental Army flew the flag until 1777.
1777: Betsy Ross
The flag approved by Congress included 13 stars, arranged in a circle. Popular legend has it that Elizabeth Griscom, known as Betsy Ross, a flagmaker from Philadelphia, sewed the first official flag in June 1776.
According to legend, George Washington, Robert Morris and George Ross arrived at Ross’ home to discuss the design of a national flag. The original design featured six-pointed stars, but she suggested five-pointed stars and demonstrated how quickly she could cut them out. Impressed, they awarded her the honor of being the first person to sew the flag.
1794: 15 stars and 15 stripes; Vermont and Kentucky join the Union
In 1794, the second Flag Act was enacted, adding two stripes and two stars to accommodate the admission of Vermont and Kentucky. The flag remained in use until 1818 despite the admission of five other states (Tennessee, Ohio, Louisiana, Indiana and Mississippi) prior to that date.
1818: 20 stars and the return of the 13 stripes
In 1818, the rule was established to add one star for each new territory, and the number of stripes on the flag was set at 13. It flew for barely a year, as it was replaced in 1819.
1819: Illinois added
1820: Alabama and Maine join
1822: Missouri
1836: Arkansas
1837: Michigan
1845: Florida
1846: Texas
1847: Iowa
1848: Wisconsin
1851: California
1858: Minnesota
1859: Oregon
1861: Kansas
1863: West Virginia
1865: Nevada
1867: Nebraska
1877: Colorado
1890: Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota and Washington
1891: Wyoming
1896: Utah
1908: Oklahoma, the first star of the 20th century
1912: Arizona and New Mexico
1959: Alaska
1960: Hawaii rounds out the list... for now
The Confederate flag for the U.S. that never was
It was based on the Southern Cross in blue, on a red background, with 13 stars representing the states that flew it.