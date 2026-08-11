Published by Joaquín Núñez 10 de agosto, 2026

The Pentagon officially renamed a major military base in South Carolina in honor of the late Lindsey Graham. The Trump administration had announced the name change in late July, just days after the Republican senator's death.

The Charleston Joint Base was renamed Lindsey Graham Joint Base during a ceremony in North Charleston. The event was attended by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and Darline Graham, sister of the late senator.

"In this new golden age of America, President Trump has had no stronger ally in Congress than Colonel Lindsey Graham. It falls to us to complete the work that Lindsey Graham began and advocated for, for decades," Secretary Hegseth said during the ceremony.

In addition, the Secretary of War linked the tribute to the Trump administration's current effort to increase investment in the Armed Forces.

Bessent, also a native of South Carolina who lived in Charleston before joining the Trump administration, emphasized the importance of remembering Senator Graham's legacy: "Joint Base Graham is the backbone of our Air Force's C-17 fleet, the workhorse of our air defense. From today forward, these planes will have Joint Base Graham on their tails. A reminder that Senator Graham was America's workhorse."

Graham, who died on July 11 at the age of 71, served for 33 years in the Air Force, the Air National Guard, and the Air Force Reserve. He retired with the rank of colonel in 2015, while serving as a senator.

The now-named Joint Base Lindsey Graham was established in 2010 through the integration of Charleston Air Force Base and Charleston Naval Weapons Station. The base supports more than 90,000 people, including military personnel, civilians, family members, and retirees.