Mamdani's first major fiscal setback: Judge blocks his tax on luxury homes in New York

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 11 de agosto, 2026

Wayne Ozzi, a New York State Supreme Court judge in Staten Island, temporarily blocked the plans of the mayor of the Big Apple, Zohran Mamdani, to implement a new tax targeting second homes valued at more than $5 million. Ozzi issued the temporary order after a group of property owners filed a lawsuit challenging the Mamdani administration's implementation of the measure.

The judge ordered the city to remove from public view a database containing information on more than 900,000 properties that could potentially be subject to the new tax. The ruling also prevents city officials from taking further action based on the notices sent to approximately 17,000 property owners informing them of the upcoming tax on "pied-à-terre" homes. As highlighted by The New York Times, the left-wing mayor's office acted quickly to challenge the decision, with several of its officials filing court documents Monday night to appeal the ruling, which temporarily prevents Ozzi's order from taking effect while a higher court reviews the case.

The legal setback suffered by the socialist leader came after attorney Randy Mastro harshly criticized the Mamdani administration for what he called a botched implementation of the surcharge targeting second homes valued at more than $5 million. "The city messed this up… it got it wrong… stop the train and make them do it over," Mastro told the court, arguing that the city should first determine whether the properties actually met the requirements to be considered non-primary residences before subjecting the owners to the surcharge process.

The plan to implement a new tax was presented last April by both Mamdani and New York's Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul, who argued that it could not only help address the Big Apple's fiscal challenges but also generate additional revenue. However, numerous critics have asserted that, if implemented, the plan would result in a gradual deterioration of the city's economy.