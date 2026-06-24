Road to Majority 2026: Conservative activists gather in Washington for the nation's largest event on faith, freedom and family

President Donald Trump (then a candidate for reelection) participated in the conference in 2024.Allison Bailey-Middle East Images via AFP.

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 23 de junio, 2026

The U.S. capital will become the epicenter of conservative thought with the annual Road to Majority 2026 conference. Organized by the influential Faith & Freedom Coalition, the event will take place from Thursday, June 25, through Saturday, June 27 at the Washington Hilton.

Over the course of sixteen years, this summit has established itself as the leading national platform for training and mobilizing citizens motivated by their religious convictions and Western principles.

The conference’s central objective is to equip attendees with practical tools, political knowledge, and collaborative networks that encourage civic engagement and optimize voter mobilization in preparation for the 2026 legislative elections.

The institutional agenda promotes the passage of legislation that strengthens the family unit, defends the dignity of traditional marriage, protects the right to life, and reduces the tax burden on small businesses and households, while also calling for moderation in government spending.

A high-level forum with key leaders

The list of confirmed speakers for this edition includes prominent figures from the Republican Party, cabinet secretaries, and leading senators.

Notable participants include Secretaries Scott Bessent and Scott Turner, as well as Senators Ted Cruz, Lindsey Graham, Marsha Blackburn, Bernie Moreno, and Dave McCormick.

Also speaking will be lawmakers, including Tom Emmer, Byron Donalds, Brian Jack, Mike Kelly, Mark Harris, and Barry Loudermilk, as well as longtime activists such as Dr. Alveda King, Pastor Samuel Rodríguez and Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley.

News coverage and the debate of ideas will also feature prominent participation from conservative-leaning Hispanic media outlets. Karina Yapor and Orlando Salazar of VOZ News will participate as speakers, offering the perspective of the growing and pivotal Hispanic electorate that rejects progressive policies and defends the values of freedom, family, and faith across the United States.

Schedule of sessions and opportunities for activism

The activities scheduled for the three-day event are designed to combine direct legislative action with educational sessions and civic celebration.

According to the official itinerary, the event will begin on Thursday, the 25th, in the afternoon with a panel discussion at the Capitol Hill Town Hall. On Friday and Saturday, general sessions will take place in the International Hall in the mornings, followed by simultaneous thematic sessions in the afternoons. The evenings will be reserved for an evening of prayer on Friday and the America250 Patriotic Gala on Saturday.

The organization has established a pricing structure that facilitates community participation and generational continuity.

General admission for students is $29, while the standard general pass is $59; both options guarantee access to informational forums and panel discussions. For gala events that include formal receptions, rates range from $119 to $150 for full access.

If you wish, you can make a donation to the Faith & Freedom Coalition directly through its official website.