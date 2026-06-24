The Department of State spokesperson told Voz News: 'We have high hopes for Dinorah Figuera's talks with the Chavistas'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 23 de junio, 2026

Voz News anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed Department of State spokesperson Natalia Molano on the news program about the actions that President Donald Trump has recently been taking against the Cuban and Venezuelan regimes.

“The importance of these sanctions is to demonstrate that the U.S. government will not stand idly by and will take decisive action. […] These sanctions are very important because any entity that provides support to these sanctioned entities also runs the risk of being sanctioned by the United States. This is a very clear warning that we must not facilitate support in any way for this dictatorship that is repressing the Cuban people. […] We have high hopes for these talks between Dinorah Figuera and the Venezuelan regime. We are working very diligently on economic recovery, but democratic transition remains our goal,” said Molano.

You can watch the full interview by clicking on the video below.