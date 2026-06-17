2026 primaries: Setback for Trump in Georgia, who boasts of his Senate candidates’ victories

Published by Israel Duro 17 de junio, 2026

Donald Trump scored two resounding victories and a minor defeat on Tuesday's primary day. While his Senate candidates in Oklahoma and Alabama secured their spots on the November midterm election ballots, businessman Rick Jackson defeated the president's endorsed candidate in the race for Georgia governor.

However, Trump did not seem particularly bothered by the setback in Georgia, since shortly before voting began, the president had described Jackson as "a good man" and stated, “My only point is that no matter who wins tomorrow, it’s a victory for MAGA.”

In fact, he congratulated Jackson on Truth Social as if he had been one of the candidates he had officially endorsed:

“Rick Jackson ran a great TRUMP Campaign. Very smart! Was with me on Saturday Night making a pitch. Amazing!!! He won against a great guy, Burt Jones, who has a fantastic future!!!”

Collins: Victory for Trump's Senate candidate in Georgia



In Georgia, there was no setback for the Trump-backed Senate candidate. Rep. Mike Collins defeated Derek Dooley and will run for the Senate seat against incumbent Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff.

In his congratulatory message on Truth Social, the president assured that he will campaign for Collins ahead of the November election to help defeat that “pathetic failed Dumocrat Senator, Os(jerk!)off, who is a joke in D.C. Nobody even knows who he is!!!"

Barry Moore, a “totally legit MAGA warrior,” to replace Tuberville in Alabama

In Alabama, Barry Moore, whom Trump had described as a “totally legit MAGA warrior,” holds a wide lead over former Navy SEAL Jared Hudson

Although it was clear from the start that he had majority support, Moore ultimately won with 55.8% of the vote compared to Hudson’s 44.2%.

Kevin Hern, Trump’s pick to replace Markwayne Mullin, will run for Senate



Rep. Kevin Hern , whom Trump endorsed to replace Markwayne Mullin in the Senate following Mullin’s appointment as Secretary of Homeland Security, won the primary to compete for a Senate seat in November.

In addition to Trump, Hern had the official support of Senate Majority Leader John Thune and Senate Republican National Committee Chairman Tim Scott.