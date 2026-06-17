Surprise in Georgia: Trump and Kemp's candidate lost the Republican primary for governor

Published by Joaquín Núñez 16 de junio, 2026

Rick Jackson and Mike Collins won their respective runoff elections in the Republican primaries in Georgia. Jackson, a 71-year-old businessman, pulled off an upset by defeating Burt Jones, who had the backing of both Donald Trump and the popular governor Brian Kemp. As a result, Jackson will be the Republican nominee for governor, while Collins will be the nominee for the Senate.

Since no candidate received more than 50% of the vote in the first round, the top two vote-getters in each race advanced to a runoff, as required by Georgia’s election law.

In the Republican Senate primary, Congressman Collins received 56% of the vote, compared to 44% for Derek Dooley, a lawyer and football coach who had the backing of Governor Kemp.

The race once again highlighted the differences between Trump and Kemp, whose relationship has been strained since the 2020 presidential election. Although both tried to reach an agreement to endorse the same candidate, they ultimately failed to agree on a common strategy.

The state governor then endorsed Dooley, arguing that an “outsider” would be the candidate most likely to defeat the Democrat Jon Ossoff in November. Trump, who had remained neutral for much of the race, endorsed Collins in the days leading up to the runoff, giving him the final push.

Collins dominated rural areas in northern and southern Georgia, while Dooley performed better in the suburban counties of the Atlanta metropolitan area.

Thus, Collins, a truck driver and son of former Congressman Mac Collins, will face Senator Ossoff in the November election. It is expected to be one of the most expensive Senate races of this election cycle.

Rick Jackson defeated Trump and Kemp

In the Republican runoff for governor, businessman Rick Jackson defeated Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones, who was backed by Trump and Kemp.

In a close race, the founder of Jackson Healthcare defeated the lieutenant governor with 52%, compared to his rival’s 48%. Both had traded the lead in the polls leading up to Election Day.

Unlike the Senate runoff, both Trump and Kemp had backed the same candidate in the gubernatorial race. Despite having the support of the two most popular Republican figures in Georgia, Jones was unable to prevail over the 71-year-old businessman. For his part, Jackson had the backing of other high-profile Republicans, including Senators Rick Scott and Ted Cruz.

Jackson drew on his humble origins and business success to connect with voters. As for his agenda, he promised to make Georgia the toughest state when it comes to deporting illegal immigrants, cut the state income tax in half within four years, reduce unnecessary government spending, and freeze tuition, room, and board fees at public universities and technical colleges.

Following his victory over Jones, Jackson will face Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms, the former mayor of Atlanta, in November.

Other results in Georgia

In addition to the aforementioned elections, Georgia Republicans also voted in the races for lieutenant governor and secretary of state.

In the runoff for secretary of state, state legislator Tim Fleming defeated Vernon Jones, a former state legislator and longtime ally of President Trump. Fleming won with 65% of the vote, compared to Jones’s 35%.

In the lieutenant governor’s race, State Senator Greg Dolezal defeated former State Senate President John Kennedy. Dolezal won with 54% of the vote, compared to his opponent’s 46%.